FAI Cup third round draw – Derry City must take on side that put Harps out

The draw for the third round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup has thrown up some cracking ties. Derry City, who knocked out the holders St. Patrick’s Athletic at the weekend, must make the long trip south to take on First Division leaders Cork City, who overcame Finn Harps in the second round.

The other stand out tie sees Premier Division leaders Shelbourne, captained by Donegal’s Mark Coyle, at home to Galway United in the only all Premier Division clash.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers are at home to UCD, Waterford host Athlone Town, Kerry take on Bohemians in Tralee, Drogheda United are at home to Cork non-league side Wilton United, Wexford are away to Ballyfermot United and there’s an all Limerick meeting of Treaty United and Pike Rovers.

The games will be played on the weekend of Sunday, August 18th.