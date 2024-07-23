Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, we hear of three 18 year old girls whose post Leaving Cert holiday ended in turmoil as a result of last Friday’s global IT outage. We speak to a Donegal based supporter of Kamala Harris as she consolidates her support ahead of November’s US Presidential Election, and Councillor Thomas Sean Devine outlines why he moved a Motion of No Confidence in the Housing Minister………..

In Hour Two, Donal is joined by Sgt Eunan Walsh for the latest Community Garda Information, we hear from the Entrepreneur in Residence at Innovation Inishowen’s Buncrana Hub, and we find out what happened the old mine which previously served as a collection facility for the Lough Swilly RNLI………

In the Third Hour, Cllr Ciaran Brogan discusses yesterday’s debate in Lifford on confidence in Darragh O’Brien, we preview the release this week of a film exploring the Roma Community in Donegal, the Internet Watch Foundation expresses concern at the level of explicit child images and videos on the internet, and PARC’s founder reacts to news that a loophole regarding learner drivers is to be closed………