Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, we hear of three 18 year old girls whose post Leaving Cert holiday ended in turmoil as a result of last Friday’s global IT outage. We speak to a Donegal based supporter of Kamala Harris as she consolidates her support ahead of November’s US Presidential Election, and Councillor Thomas Sean Devine outlines why he moved a Motion of No Confidence in the Housing Minister………..

 In Hour Two, Donal is joined by Sgt Eunan Walsh for the latest Community Garda Information, we hear from the Entrepreneur in Residence at Innovation Inishowen’s Buncrana Hub, and we find out what happened the old mine which previously served as a collection facility for the Lough Swilly RNLI………

In the Third Hour, Cllr Ciaran Brogan discusses yesterday’s debate in Lifford on confidence in Darragh O’Brien, we preview the release this week of a film exploring the Roma Community in Donegal, the Internet Watch Foundation expresses concern at the level of explicit child images and videos on the internet, and PARC’s founder reacts to news that a loophole regarding learner drivers is to be closed………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-07-23 151806
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested in Dunkineely

23 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating spate of car thefts and attempted burglaries in Derry

23 July 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Inquest into death of Sean Rooney opens in Dublin

23 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-07-23 151806
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested in Dunkineely

23 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating spate of car thefts and attempted burglaries in Derry

23 July 2024
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Inquest into death of Sean Rooney opens in Dublin

23 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept pay deal

23 July 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Intruder flees scene after being disturbed during break in in Burnfoot

23 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube