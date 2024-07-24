Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, EP 203: The case for rail investment in the north-west – plus Donegal Women’s Business Network 25th anniversary event

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore looks at the prospects for increased investment in railways in the north-west – including re-establishing a link between Donegal and the network on the rest of the island – and he also has an update on the main event being planned by the Donegal Women in Business Network to mark its 25th anniversary.

First up, Chris spoke with Steve Bradley, the driving force behind the Into The West rail lobby group, which is campaigning for not only better rail services in the western half of the province of Ulster, but increased investment to reopen old routes and to reconnect many areas which have been deprived or a railway connection for more than 50 years.

Existing rail lines are in black. Into the West wants to see the former Derry to Portadown line re-established and also a link to Letterkenny. This would enable people to travel between Letterkenny and Belfast as well as to Dublin, via Portadown.

He also caught up with Larissa Feeney (below), President of the Donegal Women in Business Network, to find out more about their big “Leading The Way – 25th Anniversary Event” which is being held in Lough Eske Castle on September 19th.

Larissa Feeney, President of Donegal Women in Business Network and CEO founder of Kinore.

Meanwhile, she gave an update on the progress of her accounting and financial services company Kinore since the rebranding took place of what was previously accountantonline.ie

 

 

 

 

Top Stories

327540094_712518123669636_5578492812451760687_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal needs to remain positive that rail will return to the county – Into The West

24 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2024
Mica House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banks should be contributing to DCB Scheme – Deputy MacLochlainn

24 July 2024
IMG_0187
News, Top Stories

Inland Fisheries Ireland clamping down on illegal fishing in Donegal

24 July 2024
