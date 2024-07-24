Business Matters, EP 203: The case for rail investment in the north-west – plus Donegal Women’s Business Network 25th anniversary event

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore looks at the prospects for increased investment in railways in the north-west – including re-establishing a link between Donegal and the network on the rest of the island – and he also has an update on the main event being planned by the Donegal Women in Business Network to mark its 25th anniversary.

First up, Chris spoke with Steve Bradley, the driving force behind the Into The West rail lobby group, which is campaigning for not only better rail services in the western half of the province of Ulster, but increased investment to reopen old routes and to reconnect many areas which have been deprived or a railway connection for more than 50 years.

He also caught up with Larissa Feeney (below), President of the Donegal Women in Business Network, to find out more about their big “Leading The Way – 25th Anniversary Event” which is being held in Lough Eske Castle on September 19th.

Meanwhile, she gave an update on the progress of her accounting and financial services company Kinore since the rebranding took place of what was previously accountantonline.ie