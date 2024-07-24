Donegal needs to remain positive that rail will return to the county – Into The West

A rural rail activist says the people of Donegal need to remain positive that train services will be restored to the county.

Steve Bradley of Into The West spoke to Chris Ashmore on Highland Radio’s Business Matters following the CSO’s projection that the population of Ireland could reach 7 million by 2057.

The All Island Strategic Rail Review is expected to be published in full in the coming months.

There is a fear that if Donegal is excluded, the regional disparity gap between the North West and the rest of the country will widen.

However, Mr Bradley says a defeatist attitude is not the way to go:

