Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour, we hear about the latest inclusive Barbies Dolls that are hitting the market, we speak to prospective  FF Ben Harkin, and  Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly speaks about the need for Uisce Eireann to invest more in Letterkenny…….

In Hour Two, we speak to barristers on the picket line outside the courthouse in Buncrana, and there’s a lengthy discussion on the teaching of religion in schools……. 

Wellness Wednesday this week looks at drowning and how to prevent it, and on Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at a number of issues, including the potential for rail development in Donegal in light of recent  population projections…….

327540094_712518123669636_5578492812451760687_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal needs to remain positive that rail will return to the county – Into The West

24 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2024
Mica House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banks should be contributing to DCB Scheme – Deputy MacLochlainn

24 July 2024
IMG_0187
News, Top Stories

Inland Fisheries Ireland clamping down on illegal fishing in Donegal

24 July 2024
