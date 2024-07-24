Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays

In this hour, we hear about the latest inclusive Barbies Dolls that are hitting the market, we speak to prospective FF Ben Harkin, and Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly speaks about the need for Uisce Eireann to invest more in Letterkenny…….

In Hour Two, we speak to barristers on the picket line outside the courthouse in Buncrana, and there’s a lengthy discussion on the teaching of religion in schools…….

Wellness Wednesday this week looks at drowning and how to prevent it, and on Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at a number of issues, including the potential for rail development in Donegal in light of recent population projections…….