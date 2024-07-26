Donegal County Council launches community newsletter

Donegal County Council has launched a new community newsletter.

The biannual publication is designed to promote the latest projects, initiatives, events and funding programmes coordinated, managed and overseen by the Council’s Community Development Division and DLCDC.

The newsletter will also provide an insight into the work the local authority does with community groups, community & voluntary organisations, partner organisations, and other sector stakeholders while highlighting opportunities and funding programmes.

The Community Newsletter is available to download here.