Olympics: McSharry a real medal prospect in 100m breaststroke final this evening

Ireland’s swimmers are in action today and we could see a medal.

All eyes will be on Sligo native Mona McSharry. The former Colaiste Colmcille Ballyshannon pupil, whose career took off at the Marlins Swimming Club in the town, is in the Women’s 100 metre breaststroke final this evening after a second place finish in her semi final last night where she set a new Irish record of 1:05.51.

In this evening’s final, McSharry will be up against the world record holder Lily King (1:04.13) and the Olympic equivalent Tatjana Smith (1:04.82). Also in the line-up will be China’s Qianting Tang, regarded as the favourite by many before the Games.