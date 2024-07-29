Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Olympics: McSharry a real medal prospect in 100m breaststroke final this evening

Ireland’s swimmers are in action today and we could see a medal.

All eyes will be on Sligo native Mona McSharry. The former Colaiste Colmcille Ballyshannon pupil, whose career took off at the Marlins Swimming Club in the town, is in the Women’s 100 metre breaststroke final this evening after a second place finish in her semi final last night where she set a new Irish record of 1:05.51.

In this evening’s final, McSharry will be up against the world record holder Lily King (1:04.13) and the Olympic equivalent Tatjana Smith (1:04.82). Also in the line-up will be China’s Qianting Tang, regarded as the favourite by many before the Games.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

29 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

29 July 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

Humphries denies being “blindsided” on TV Licence funding announcement

29 July 2024
Omagh Turnbull
Top Stories, Audio, News

First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

29 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

29 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

29 July 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

Humphries denies being “blindsided” on TV Licence funding announcement

29 July 2024
Omagh Turnbull
Top Stories, Audio, News

First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

29 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2024
eir_logo_2015_web
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eir urged to speed up restoration of landlines outside Gortahork

29 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube