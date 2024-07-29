Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In the first hour listeners discuss some of the controversy around the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and there’s advice on what to do if you get caught in a rip current:

In hour two, we ask are younger people losing respect for those who are older and there’s a conversation and what could be done to reduce deaths on our roads:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the All Ireland Final. our Monday Focus is Letterkenny Pride, truck driver Charles says road users should be more patient and mannerly and we talk to Michael Gallagher ahead of the Omagh Bomb Inquiry:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

