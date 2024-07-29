Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public invited to information session for Strabane Urban Sports Park

Derry City and Strabane District Council is inviting stakeholders and residents to a public information session on the possible site for Strabane Urban Sports Park.

The proposed project is to develop a sports park to cater for a variety of wheeled sports such as skateboarding, bikes, scooters, roller skaters and inline skaters and also to upgrade the existing play park in the area.

Site location concept designs for the park will be on display on the 7th of August at the Melvin Sports Complex from 11am-2pm and 6pm-9pm.

More information can be found here

The Bundoran Lifeboat on scene at Mermaid's Cove
News, Top Stories

Two paddleboarders rescued by Bundoran RNLI

29 July 2024
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions surrounding neurology cover at LUH

29 July 2024
452760113_795610999416822_6163491550241537528_n
News, Top Stories

Public invited to information session for Strabane Urban Sports Park

29 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following M1 crash

28 July 2024
Advertisement

