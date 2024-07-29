Public invited to information session for Strabane Urban Sports Park

Derry City and Strabane District Council is inviting stakeholders and residents to a public information session on the possible site for Strabane Urban Sports Park.

The proposed project is to develop a sports park to cater for a variety of wheeled sports such as skateboarding, bikes, scooters, roller skaters and inline skaters and also to upgrade the existing play park in the area.

Site location concept designs for the park will be on display on the 7th of August at the Melvin Sports Complex from 11am-2pm and 6pm-9pm.

More information can be found here