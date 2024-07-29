Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

Arranmore RNLI was tasked after an 11 meter yacht with two crew on board suffered engine failure 2 miles off Arranmore just after 5pm yesterday evening.

On arrival at the stricken yacht, following assessment by the lifeboat crew a tow was established and the yacht was towed to the safety of Burtonport Harbour.

The lifeboat returned to anchor at Arranmore at 7.35 following refuelling.

Coxswain Jimmy Early said; ‘weather conditions at the time were favourable with a light southerly wind and a half meter swell. The crew of the yacht did exactly the right thing in asking for assistance and as a 24/7 emergency service we are happy to respond.’