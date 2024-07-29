Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

Arranmore RNLI was tasked after an 11 meter yacht with two crew on board suffered engine failure 2 miles off Arranmore just after 5pm yesterday evening.

On arrival at the stricken yacht, following assessment by the lifeboat crew a tow was established and the yacht was towed to the safety of Burtonport Harbour.

The lifeboat returned to anchor at Arranmore at 7.35 following refuelling.

Coxswain Jimmy Early said; ‘weather conditions at the time were favourable with a light southerly wind and a half meter swell. The crew of the yacht did exactly the right thing in asking for assistance and as a 24/7 emergency service we are happy to respond.’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

29 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

29 July 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

Humphries denies being “blindsided” on TV Licence funding announcement

29 July 2024
Omagh Turnbull
Top Stories, Audio, News

First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

29 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

29 July 2024
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Yacht crew rescued after engine failed off Arranmore Island

29 July 2024
TV licence
Top Stories, Audio, News

Humphries denies being “blindsided” on TV Licence funding announcement

29 July 2024
Omagh Turnbull
Top Stories, Audio, News

First public hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry taking place tomorrow

29 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 July 2024
eir_logo_2015_web
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eir urged to speed up restoration of landlines outside Gortahork

29 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube