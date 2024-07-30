Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Laghey Roundabout Road Safety Improvement Scheme public event today

A public information event is being held this evening on the Laghey Roundabout Road Safety Improvement Scheme.

Donegal County Council is proposing the N15/ R232 Laghey Junction be replaced with a roundabout with single lane, entry, exit and circulatory carriageway.

Plans also include the provision of active travel facilities and modification of access to service stations, properties and a quarry.

Today’s public information event is being held at Laghey Hall between 4pm and 8pm.

Plans are available for viewing at County House, Lifford, Donegal PSC and online at donegalcoco.ie.

The closing date for submissions is 4pm on September 2nd.

