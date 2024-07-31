Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Free motorbike parking area to be designated in Donegal Town following Diamond backlash

Motorbike users will now be able to park at the rear of Bank of Ireland in Donegal Town for free on Sundays.

It’s after Donegal County Council received backlash following the pedestrianisation of the newly refurbished Diamond.

A meeting was held on Monday between elected members, council executives and representatives from the motorbike community to reach a solution.

The council say this new parking area, which is 55m from the Diamond, is a compromise to suit all parties involved.

New signage will be erected to highlight this to other motorists.

