McSharry through to 200m semi final

Mona McSharry will race in the semi finals of the 200 metre breaststroke this evening at the Paris Olympics.

The Sligo native who is a member of the Marlins club in Ballyshannon was 7th fastest in the heats this morning.

McSharry is chasing a second medal at the games following her 100-metre bronze medalist success earlier this week.

She goes in the semi-finals after 9 this evening.

Two other north west competitors are in action this afternoon. Rachael Darragh plays her second group game in the Women’s Badminton against Spain’s Carolina Marin at 1pm.

Marin took Gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and also won last year’s European Games.

Tyrone�s Jude Gallagher will make his debut at the Olympics at 2.30pm in the boxing ring.

The Two Castle fighter from Newtownstewart is in last-16 action today, facing Carlo Paalam of the Philippines