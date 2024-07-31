Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we discuss the publication of the All Island Rail Review, Friends of LUH announce a free bus services for patients with appointments in Galway and Deputy Marian Harkin reacts to the latest fuel tax increases:

Denise updates us on her efforts to thumb around Inishowen, Sinead Feeney is in studio to discuss her Mummy Meet Ups and the Ephades are in studio as they launch their new single:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on the work of Liquid Therapy, Stewart tells of his experience of intervening with a disruptive passenger on a Ryanair flight and Chris is in with business news:

Top Stories

453315851_910599004439705_2082435226251978347_n
News, Top Stories

Sion Mills driver arrested on suspicion of a number of road offences

31 July 2024
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU issues infringement proceedings against Ireland for failing to have proper surveillance of building products

31 July 2024
border ulster NI
News, Top Stories

Four Donegal projects awarded IFI funding

31 July 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Masked men believed to be involved in house attack in Derry

31 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 July 2024

