Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Listener Terri talks to Greg about the struggle to get accommodation for her and her children and we have more reaction to the All Island Rail Review:

Sergeant Seamus McGonigle joins us with a long weekend road safety message, there’s news on new Parent leave entitlements and we are joined by Eoin from The Ditch which recently published new documents surrounding the DCB crisis:

We have news on a public consultation on speed limits, the issue of motorbikes on the Diamond in Donegal Town makes a return, there’s an interesting new survey from Jigsaw and details on the number of people that believe in ‘conspiracy theories’:

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 August 2024
Inspector launches Donegal Bank Holiday Road Safety Campaign with a stark warning to drivers

1 August 2024
Donegal commentator believes the prospect of rail in Donegal is “a work of fiction”

1 August 2024
More industrial unrest possible at Aer Lingus

1 August 2024
