The Score – 01/08/24

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan for our weekly League of Ireland chat to look ahead to the action for Harps and Derry City.

It’s been a busy week for the north west Olympians in Paris. We’ll reflect on Mona McSharry’s medal win with her coach Grace Meade and Daniel Magee, High Performance Director of Badminton Ireland discusses the Irish performances and in particular Rachael Darragh’s Olympic debut.

Donegal Boxing Board President Peter O’Donnell talks Olympic Boxing live from the French capital and Mitchell McLaughlin dropped in to tell us about his selection for the Paralympics.