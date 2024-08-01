Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 01/08/24

On The Score this week, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan for our weekly League of Ireland chat to look ahead to the action for Harps and Derry City.

It’s been a busy week for the north west Olympians in Paris. We’ll reflect on Mona McSharry’s medal win with her coach Grace Meade and Daniel Magee, High Performance Director of Badminton Ireland discusses the Irish performances and in particular Rachael Darragh’s Olympic debut.

Donegal Boxing Board President Peter O’Donnell talks Olympic Boxing live from the French capital and Mitchell McLaughlin dropped in to tell us about his selection for the Paralympics.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, August 1st

1 August 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Emergency services dealing with fire at old Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry

1 August 2024
IMG_0628
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for missing Sligo woman

1 August 2024
Ten-T Update July 2024
News, Top Stories

Council welcomes Cabinet approval of TEN-T road project

1 August 2024
