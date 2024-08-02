Lack of accommodation for asylum seekers is a ‘human crisis’

The country’s human rights watchdog says the lack of accommodation for asylum seekers arriving here is a ‘human crisis’.

In a landmark ruling in the High Court yesterday, the State was found to be breach of human rights laws over its failure to provide accommodation.

The case was taken by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the first of its kind since the commission was set up 10 years ago.

Head of Legal at the IHREC, Michael O’Neill, explains why they took the case to the High Court: