Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555 Race to take place next weekend

The 9th edition of The Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race, with challenging routes of 555km, 333km, and a new 222km route along the rugged and beautiful Donegal Wild Atlantic Way coastline takes place the weekend starting Friday 9th.

Competitors will depart Letterkenny and take on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the world.

The route takes you past Malin Head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfin, Glengesh Pass and Barnesmore Gap.

Once again the headquarters will be the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny and the first riders will set off at 5AM next Saturday morning.

Michael Black, one of the event’s organisers, joined Mark Gallagher on Highland Radio Saturday Sport today to let us know how the preparations are going…