Connor Coyle goes 21-0 on a big night for local pro-boxers

Derry boxer Connor Coyle

Derry boxer Connor “The Kid” Coyle has gone to 21-0 in his pro-career after a points victory over Kyle Lomotey at Oakwell Football Ground in Barnsley last night.

The win keeps Coyle undefeated and keeps him on an upward trajectory as he climbs up the ranks.

Meanwhile, Monaghan boxer Stephen McKenna stopped Joe Laws in an epic three-round brawl – that bout also took place on the Zak Chelli and Callum Simpson undercard in Barnsley.

Strabane’s Cathal McLaughlin also had a good night in the ring – the Raphoe Boxing Club fighter made his professional debut at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

McLaughlin, who is managed by Jason Quigley, won a 40-36 decision against his opponent Martin Shaw after the four-round middleweight contest.

