Two people arrested after night of disorder in Belfast

Two people have been arrested and multiple buildings set on fire after an evening of disorder in Belfast.

Anti-immigration and anti-racism protestors faced off outside City Hall yesterday afternoon which had to be separated by riot police.

Similar protests took place in England linked to the Southport stabbings on Monday.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has spoken with the First Minister of Northern Ireland about the scenes in Belfast.

Simon Harris and Michelle O’Neil acknowledged the work of the Gardaí and PSNI to counter those who are trying to sow division on both sides of the border.

The Taoiseach has expressed disgust at the use of the tricolour while attacking Police and spouting racism.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach says Simon Harris and Michelle O’Neil have agreed to stay in contact.

