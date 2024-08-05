Community healthcare waiting lists up more than 50%

Waiting lists for community healthcare have grown by more than 50 per cent in five years.

An analysis of Health Service Executive figures by Sinn Féin suggests that in May there were 233,766 people on waiting lists for assessment or community services such as occupational therapy and, speech and language therapy

It compares with an overall figure of 148,697 in May of 2019.

Speaking to the Irish Times Sinn Fein’s Heath Spokesperson David Cullinane said Primary and Community Care waiting lists have increased by 57 per cent in five years since 2019.