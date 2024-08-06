Belfast City Council to support affected businesses after weekend disorder

Police in Belfast have come under attack during another night of disorder.

Riot vans were deployed to the Sandy Row area as violence broke out after anti-immigration protests.

Bashir is the manager of a supermarket that was targeted……………..

An emergency meeting of Belfast City Council was held last night, at which a motion was passed in support of people and businesses affected by the violence that began in the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of the Assembly will be held on Thursday to discuss the violent disorder.

SDPL MLA for South Belfast Matthew O’Toole says political unity is needed…………….