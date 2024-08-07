40 people died at LUH’s Emergency Department last year

Almost 5000 people died in the country’s emergency departments in the last 5 years.

A new report from the Irish Medical Times shows over 1000 of those deaths happened last year alone, 200 more than in 2019.

Cork University Hospital saw the highest number of fatalities in it’s ED, with 158 people – up 49 on 5 years ago.

Letterkenny University Hospital had 40 ED fatalities last year compared to 21 in 2019, while Sligo had 38 in 2023, compared to 18 five years ago.

Author of the report Michael McHale says numbers are increasing across the board…………….

