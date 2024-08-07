Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

40 people died at LUH’s Emergency Department last year

Almost 5000 people died in the country’s emergency departments in the last 5 years.

A new report from the Irish Medical Times shows over 1000 of those deaths happened last year alone, 200 more than in 2019.

Cork University Hospital saw the highest number of fatalities in it’s ED, with 158 people – up 49 on 5 years ago.

Letterkenny University Hospital had 40 ED fatalities last year compared to 21 in 2019, while Sligo had 38 in 2023, compared to 18 five years ago.

Author of the report Michael McHale says numbers are increasing across the board…………….

 

You can read the Irish Medical Times story HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

1,877 18 year olds receiving child benefit in Donegal since May

7 August 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (1)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 205: Donegal Sea Adventure offers stunning boat trips around islands

7 August 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, Audio, News

Uisce Eireann urged to act immediately on water issues in South Letterkenny

7 August 2024
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – HSE clarifies situation regarding respite services at St Joseph’s Hospital

7 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

1,877 18 year olds receiving child benefit in Donegal since May

7 August 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (1)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 205: Donegal Sea Adventure offers stunning boat trips around islands

7 August 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, Audio, News

Uisce Eireann urged to act immediately on water issues in South Letterkenny

7 August 2024
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – HSE clarifies situation regarding respite services at St Joseph’s Hospital

7 August 2024
myhome
News, Audio, Top Stories

50% drop in the number of second hand homes for sale in Ireland

7 August 2024
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Audio, Top Stories

40 people died at LUH’s Emergency Department last year

7 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube