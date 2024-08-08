Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Altnagelvin doctor says some overseas health workers in NI are questioning whether they are safe

Politicians have been called back to Stormont early from their summer break after recent rioting in Belfast.

The PSNI has called for backup from police forces across the UK, and says 5 more arrests were made as they dealt with a number of race-related hate crimes and incidents last night.

Disorder since an anti-immigration protest at the weekend – has included attacks on police and businesses, and a spate of hate crime attacks.

It’s understood the PSNI’s Chief Constable will brief the Executive later’

The disorder since an anti-immigration protest at the weekend – has included a spate of what are being treated as racially motivated hate crime attacks.

Dr Ramamoorthy Nambi – who works at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry – says some overseas health-workers are questioning if Northern Ireland is still safe for them………..

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Mains repair work could cause water outages in Ray, Rathmullan

8 August 2024
nas mor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demolition of publicly owned DCB affected apartment building to go ahead in Letterkenny

8 August 2024
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Altnagelvin doctor says some overseas health workers in NI are questioning whether they are safe

8 August 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

New online ‘Traffic Watch’ initiative is now live

8 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Mains repair work could cause water outages in Ray, Rathmullan

8 August 2024
nas mor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demolition of publicly owned DCB affected apartment building to go ahead in Letterkenny

8 August 2024
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Altnagelvin doctor says some overseas health workers in NI are questioning whether they are safe

8 August 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

New online ‘Traffic Watch’ initiative is now live

8 August 2024
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Boutcher pledges support to immigrant communities in NI

8 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-08 072318
News, Top Stories

Sod turned on second phase of Burtonport Regeneration Project

8 August 2024

