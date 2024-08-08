Altnagelvin doctor says some overseas health workers in NI are questioning whether they are safe

Politicians have been called back to Stormont early from their summer break after recent rioting in Belfast.

The PSNI has called for backup from police forces across the UK, and says 5 more arrests were made as they dealt with a number of race-related hate crimes and incidents last night.

Disorder since an anti-immigration protest at the weekend – has included attacks on police and businesses, and a spate of hate crime attacks.

It’s understood the PSNI’s Chief Constable will brief the Executive later’

Dr Ramamoorthy Nambi – who works at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry – says some overseas health-workers are questioning if Northern Ireland is still safe for them………..