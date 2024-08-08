Boutcher pledges support to immigrant communities in NI

The PSNI’s put in a request for back-up officers from across the UK – in the wake of recent rioting and disorder.
Last night there was more trouble – with riot police deployed to the Holywood Arches area of East Belfast where bins were set on fire.
Disorder in the city first started on Saturday night after an anti-immigration protest.
The Stormont Executive and Assembly are being recalled today to discuss the recent violence.
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has this message to Muslim communities in the north…………….