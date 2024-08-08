Demolition of publicly owned DCB affected apartment building to go ahead in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is preparing to demolish and rebuild a publicly owned defective block affected apartment building in the Carnamuggagh area of Letterkenny. However, it’s not being done under a social housing redress scheme which hasn’t yet been finalised, and will not include apartments.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Gerry McMonagle confirmed the building at Nas Mor was previously operated by the Simon Community, but fell into disrepair after defective blocks were detected.

He says it makes no sense that when a scheme for social housing is finalised, apartments won’t be covered, and that needs to be reassessed and changed.

Cllr McMonagle says after a presentation was made to Donegal County Council, a way was found to allow this project go ahead…………