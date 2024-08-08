Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Five arrested in public disorder investigations in the North

Police investigating public disorder in recent days have made five arrests.

Two men aged 33 and 18 years old, one woman aged 47 years old and two juveniles aged 15 and 16 years old were arrested on Thursday 8th August.

All five are currently in police custody at this time.

Police have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Five arrested in public disorder investigations in the North

8 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday August 8th

8 August 2024
Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to assist PSNI in identifying those who crossed the border for Belfast riots

8 August 2024
Esb 2
News, Top Stories

Over 1,000 affected by Carrigart power outage

8 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Five arrested in public disorder investigations in the North

8 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday August 8th

8 August 2024
Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to assist PSNI in identifying those who crossed the border for Belfast riots

8 August 2024
Esb 2
News, Top Stories

Over 1,000 affected by Carrigart power outage

8 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies after single vehicle collision in Omagh

8 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of new IRA investigation

8 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube