Five arrested in public disorder investigations in the North

Police investigating public disorder in recent days have made five arrests.

Two men aged 33 and 18 years old, one woman aged 47 years old and two juveniles aged 15 and 16 years old were arrested on Thursday 8th August.

All five are currently in police custody at this time.

Police have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).