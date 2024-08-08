Man (60s) dies after single vehicle collision in Omagh

Police in Omagh have confirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Drumquin area on Monday evening.

The crash involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross happened at approximately 7.50pm on the Dooish Road.

Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital and has since sadly died from his injuries.

The PSNI is appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact them.