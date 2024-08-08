Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man (60s) dies after single vehicle collision in Omagh

Police in Omagh have confirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Drumquin area on Monday evening.

The crash involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross happened at approximately 7.50pm on the Dooish Road.

Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital and has since sadly died from his injuries.

The PSNI is appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to assist PSNI in identifying those who crossed the border for Belfast riots

8 August 2024
Esb 2
News, Top Stories

Over 1,000 affected by Carrigart power outage

8 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies after single vehicle collision in Omagh

8 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of new IRA investigation

8 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to assist PSNI in identifying those who crossed the border for Belfast riots

8 August 2024
Esb 2
News, Top Stories

Over 1,000 affected by Carrigart power outage

8 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies after single vehicle collision in Omagh

8 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of new IRA investigation

8 August 2024
leases-property-law
Top Stories, News

Registered private tenancies in Ireland up 20,000

8 August 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry for multiple drug-related offences.

8 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube