Man arrested after £20,000 worth of drugs is seized in Derry

The PSNI say officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs-related offences following a stop-and-search of a vehicle in Derry last evening.

Last night, the vehicle was stopped in the Culmore Road area of the city, and following a search, a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was located with an estimated street value of £20,000.

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He remains in custody at this time as enquiries into the investigation continue.

