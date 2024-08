PSNI detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA, have arrested a 43 year old man in Derry.

The arrest was made following a public safety operation in Derry on May 21st, during which an AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition was seized.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

It’s the fourth arrest in relation to the investigation.