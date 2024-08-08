Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in Derry for multiple drug-related offences.

The PSNI says Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

A search was conducted in Derry yesterday which resulted in an arrest, and the seizure of suspected Class B drugs and cash.

A vehicle and drug-related paraphernalia were also seized as part of the operation, which was conducted in the Skeoge area of the city and involved officers from Tactical Support Group.

A 21-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A controlled drug.

He has been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

