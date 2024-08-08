New fisheries scheme to enable economic development of inshore fishing

A new scheme has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that will enable the economic development of inshore fishing.

Minister McConalogue announces scheme to support the economic development of the inshore fishing fleet

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD is pleased to announce that he is putting a new scheme in place specifically to support and enable the economic development of the inshore fishing fleet.

An inshore census was conducted by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) in 2023, the analysis of which will be available shortly. This new scheme will build on this knowledge base by capturing additional detailed information in relation to the current market knowledge and routes to market being used by inshore fishers as well as their ability to identify and access new markets.

It will provide for the completion of a further survey by applicants, to inform and enable a detailed and comprehensive assessment of these aspects of the sector. This in turn will allow the Department and BIM to develop and target effective supports that will assist inshore fishers to respond to the market challenges they face.

Announcing this scheme, the Minister said:

“I have met with representatives of the inshore fleet on a number of occasions in the past year to discuss the challenges facing this fleet, in particular those affecting their ability to access markets. I had indicated previously at the Joint Oireachtas Committee meeting in June that I would be progressing a scheme specifically in response to these challenges.

One of the challenges that we have faced when designing supports for the inshore fleet has been the gaps in the data and knowledge available to us. Once we have this additional data, we will then be able to target supports more effectively and support the continued economic viability of the inshore fleet in coming years.’

In order to encourage participation in the survey, and in recognition of the significant administrative work involved for those who do participate, the scheme will make provision for applicants to receive a payment, and the survey will be carried out in two stages.

Payments will be based on vessel length, and will be paid in two instalments, one on completion of each stage of the survey. Under the scheme, a total of €3,500 will be available to vessels under 8m in length, and a total of €5,000 to vessels between 8 and 17.99m in length.

The initial instalment will be €2,000 for eligible vessels on the completion of Stage 1 of the survey with the remaining balance on completion of Stage 2.

The Minister has asked BIM to develop and implement this scheme, which will be funded under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund. It is expected to open for applications in September 2024.

The Minister concluded:

“I was pleased to announce the opening of the Inshore Fisheries Scheme recently, which provides vital funding support to the inshore fleet for both on-board and on-shore investment, and the opening of the V-notching Scheme, which is an important conservation scheme for inshore lobster fisheries. This new scheme will complement these schemes, providing the support needed to assist the fleet in developing and accessing markets, and getting a fair price for their catch.”

Once the scheme is opened, details will be available on www.bim.ie