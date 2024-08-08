New online ‘Traffic Watch’ initiative is now live

As part of An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment to road safety, a new online Traffic Watch reporting form is now available on Garda.ie. This form will replace the Traffic Watch number, which was first set up in 2001 and expanded nationwide in 2004. Traffic Watch is a partnership approach with all road users to improve driver behaviour, reduce the number of road collisions and prevent fatalities. Members of the public can report non-emergency traffic-related incidents using the online reporting form which will be live on the Garda webpage on the 8th of August. In an emergency situation members of the public should always call 999/112. These online reports are logged by Garda Staff at the Garda Information Services Centre (GISC) who then forward the report to the Superintendent in the relevant Community Engagement Area to progress. The Superintendent will appoint a member of An Garda Síochána to investigate a Traffic Watch complaint. The investigating member makes contact with the complainant to: • Establish the complainant’s version of events

• Establish if there are other witnesses to the alleged incident

• Discuss the possible actions available

• Take a written statement of complaint. Where, following the investigation, an offence is believed to be disclosed a file is submitted to the Superintendent who will decide what action, if any, is to be taken. In all instances, the complainant should be notified of the outcome of their complaint. Speaking about the new online reporting form, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said, “Traffic Watch has been in existence for over 20 years. Traffic watch has been important over the years in providing an opportunity where responsible and safe road users can report aggressive and careless drivers, empowering responsible road users to work with An Garda Síochána in enhancing road safety for all. “The online reporting form provides an updated process through which members of the public can be report non-emergency information to An Garda Síochána. In an emergency situation road users should always contact 999/112.” Background Traffic Watch was first launched in 2001 in the South East of the country and expanded nationally in 2004. In the past 10 years, Traffic Watch has received over 45,000 calls. 2024: 4,411

2015: 4,525

2016: 4,256

2017: 4,393

2018: 4,609

2019: 4,464

2020: 3,476

2021: 3,597

2022: 3,438

2023: 5,511

2024: 2,716 *2024 to end June 2024