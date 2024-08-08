Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Listeners in the Finn Valley area appeal to Bus Eireann to listen to their school transport concerns and we discuss demolition and rebuilding of an apartment block in Letterkenny effected by defective concrete materials:

A listener believes Letterkenny should be more visual in its support of Olympian Mark English and Sinn Fein Eoin Ó Broin discusses his party’s recently launched Affordable Homes Plan:

Your Voice Your Community features  musician Krystyna Khorina who performs live, The Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre emphasises the importance of consent and Derry Cllr Shaun Harkin discusses recent anti immigration protests in NI:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

11inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation still at 2.2% – CSO

8 August 2024
burtonportharbour
News

Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

11inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation still at 2.2% – CSO

8 August 2024
burtonportharbour
News

Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after £20,000 worth of drugs is seized in Derry

8 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Mains repair work could cause water outages in Ray, Rathmullan

8 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube