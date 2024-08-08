Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We return to the issue of the water supply with one listener saying its time Irish Water came back into public ownership. We also address concerns about the future of respite services at St joseph’s Hospital:

We have reaction to Kellie Harrington winning her second Olympic Gold, we hear of a fundraiser by Donegal Fire Fighters for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Jade has seen her rent increase by 140% and is looking for a new home:

Declan has concerns about road safety on Lough Salt, Patsy McGonigle reacts to Mark English making the semi-finals of the men’s 800 meters, Chris has business news and Wellness Wednesday focuses on Multiple Myeloma: 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

11inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation still at 2.2% – CSO

8 August 2024
burtonportharbour
News

Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

11inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation still at 2.2% – CSO

8 August 2024
burtonportharbour
News

Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after £20,000 worth of drugs is seized in Derry

8 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Mains repair work could cause water outages in Ray, Rathmullan

8 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube