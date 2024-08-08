Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

One of the local councillors who attended the event says there is still a problem with raw sewage entering the water at Burtonport, and that needs to be addressed.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says he received an email from the Burtonport Harbour Committee this morning in which the committee say the issue still hasn’t been resolved, despite the commissioning of a new treatment plant earlier this year.

He says this is just another reason why he and his colleagues continue to demand a meeting with Uisce Eireann.

Cllr McClafferty it seems ludicrous that over €3.3 million is being spent on regenerating Burtonport Harbour, but raw sewage remains an issue………..