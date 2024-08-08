Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

 

One of the local councillors who attended the event says there is still a problem with raw sewage entering the water at Burtonport, and that needs to be addressed.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says he received an email from the Burtonport Harbour Committee this morning in which the committee say the issue still hasn’t been resolved, despite the commissioning of a new treatment plant earlier this year.

He says this is just another reason why he and his colleagues continue to demand a meeting with Uisce Eireann.

Cllr McClafferty it seems ludicrous that over €3.3 million is being spent on regenerating Burtonport Harbour, but raw sewage remains an issue………..

11inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation still at 2.2% – CSO

8 August 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories
News, Audio, Top Stories

Raw sewage is still entering the water at Burtonport – McClafferty

8 August 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2024
