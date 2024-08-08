Sod turned on second phase of Burtonport Regeneration Project

The sod has been officially turned on phase two of the Burtonport Regeneration Project by minister, Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking at the sod turning ceremony, Minister McConalogue said the next phase of the development – which will see an investment of €3.3 million – will deliver a new harbour, ferry terminal building and an enterprise building.

Minister McConalogue said for many generations, Burtonport has been the gateway to Arranmore, Inishfree and Rutland Islands, and this regeneration project will be carried out alongside another project to refurbish the quay wall, for which his department has allocated over €1.4 million.

He said the two interconnected projects will facilitate the expansion intotourism and leisure activity in the area to accommodate the huge increase in visitors to the islands, particularly to Arranmore.

Minister McConalogue concluded the regeneration fund is designed to combat dereliction, increase the vibrancy of town centres and regenerate old buildings, and is the same initiative from which over €6.8million has been allocated to another regeneration project in Ramelton.

Pics-

Above – Minister, Charlie McConalogue, pictured turning the sod on phase two of the Burtonport Regeneration Project.

Top – Minister McConalogue in conversation with Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council, Liam Ward in Burtonport.