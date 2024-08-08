Strule Shared Education Campus construction contract awarded Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited

It has been confirmed that the Strule Shared Education Campus construction contract has been awarded Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited.

Construction is set to begin later this year.

Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited will deliver the £375million shared education facility on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Barracks in Omagh.

Construction is due to begin later this year and the new campus will open in September 2028.

The Strule campus is a project that will provide a state-of-the-art shared centre of learning.

It aims to bring together six schools from across the community and incorporate grammar, secondary and special school provision.

Over 4,000 children and young people from all backgrounds, will come together on what’s being described as a vibrant and dynamic campus.

The schools will work together to provide a shared curriculum and a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

Commenting on the contract award, Education Minister Paul Givan says the project will be a huge boost for the economy and will stimulate further development and regeneration of the region.