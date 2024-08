On The Score this week, Joe Boyle will look ahead to the League of Ireland games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

There’s more from the Olympics in Paris, We’ll speak with Ireland Team Manager Teresa McDaid, Plus the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships get up and running this weekend, we’ll hear from a number of the clubs involved, Gary Wilson -Sean MacCumhaills, Shane Boyce – Downings, Christy Fildara McLaughlin – Malin and Kilcar’s Eoin McHugh.