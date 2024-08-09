Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
A New Local Hero 2024 – How to enter


In a Band? Releasing your own Music? Independent Irish Radio Stations including Highland Radio want to hear from you!

Whether it’s rock, pop, folk or rap – in partnership with Hot Press magazine, we’ve dedicated September as Irish Music Month and we’re playing more Irish music than ever.

Be in with a chance to perform live on Highland, play at a nationally broadcast event and win a prize pot of 5-thousand-euro prize money and 5-thousand-euro worth of music equipment.

Irish Music Month is promoting Irish Artists from every genre and from every county in Ireland – so don’t miss out on your chance to enter.

To submit your music, simply e-mail your original track via Mp3 to localhero@highlandradio.com. Please include your contact details and a short piece about yourself with your submission.

Closing date for entries is Friday 23rd August.

Irish Music Month – Irish Radio Supporting Irish Artists – in association with IBI, Hot Press & Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound & Vision Scheme, Funded by the Television License Fee.

 

Selecting Artists & Voting on Station Final Four:

Highland Radio have a panel of Judges who will select our Final Four. The Four Finalists will receive a once off payment of €875 (€650 for Band and €225 for Crew).

In September our four finalists will have the opportunity to play their original music live and chat with Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show.

It is after this that our panel will select the winning entry to go forward to a national stage.

