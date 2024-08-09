Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Club Championship swings into action this weekend

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships get up and running this weekend, with games being played over Saturday and Sunday.

Highland’s feature game in the opening round will be the meeting of St Eunan’s and Kilcar at the O’Donnell Park.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have live match commentary from the 4.30pm start in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Donegal GAA held a launch of the championship earlier this week and Oisin Kelly attended for Highland Radio Sport where he spoke with a number of clubs ahead of the opening games

Kilcar’s Eoin McHugh.

Gary Wilson – Sean MacCumhaills

Shane Boyce – Downings

Christy Fildara McLaughlin – Malin

Donegal Club Championship Fixtures Saturday 10th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
St Eunan’s V Kilcar
Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s V Killybegs
St Naul’s GAA Club V Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Red Hughs V Malin
Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana
Fanad Gaels V Milford

Donegal Senior B Football Championship
St Eunan’s V Kilcar
Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s V Killybegs
St Naul’s V Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Fanad Gaels V Milford
Red Hughs V Malin
Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana

Donegal Club Championship Fixtures Sunday 11th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
Glenfin V Dungloe
Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh BS V Downings
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Bundoran V Burt
Termon V Naomh Columba
Na Rossa V Naomh Muire LR

Junior Championship
N Pádraig Muff V Urris
N Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Ultan
Robert Emmets V Naomh Bríd
Naomh Colmcille V Convoy
Pettigo V Carndonagh

Junior B Championship
Convoy V Urris
Carndonagh V N Pádraig Muff
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd

Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Glenfin V Dungloe
Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh Bs V Downings
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Bundoran V Burt
Termon V Naomh Columba

Special Stamps 2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny’s Polestar featuring in new set of stamps celebrating public art

9 August 2024
Election Profiles-declan meehan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must communicate more on refugee intregation – Meehan

9 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water supply issues being experienced again at Ray, Rathmullanm

9 August 2024
Irish Music Month Image
Top Stories, News

A New Local Hero 2024 – How to enter

9 August 2024
