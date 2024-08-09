Donegal Club Championship swings into action this weekend

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships get up and running this weekend, with games being played over Saturday and Sunday.

Highland’s feature game in the opening round will be the meeting of St Eunan’s and Kilcar at the O’Donnell Park.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have live match commentary from the 4.30pm start in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Donegal GAA held a launch of the championship earlier this week and Oisin Kelly attended for Highland Radio Sport where he spoke with a number of clubs ahead of the opening games

Kilcar’s Eoin McHugh.



Gary Wilson – Sean MacCumhaills



Shane Boyce – Downings



Christy Fildara McLaughlin – Malin



Donegal Club Championship Fixtures Saturday 10th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship

St Eunan’s V Kilcar

Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s V Killybegs

St Naul’s GAA Club V Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Red Hughs V Malin

Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana

Fanad Gaels V Milford

Donegal Senior B Football Championship

St Eunan’s V Kilcar

Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s V Killybegs

St Naul’s V Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship

Fanad Gaels V Milford

Red Hughs V Malin

Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana

Donegal Club Championship Fixtures Sunday 11th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship

Glenfin V Dungloe

Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair

Aodh Ruadh BS V Downings

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Bundoran V Burt

Termon V Naomh Columba

Na Rossa V Naomh Muire LR

Junior Championship

N Pádraig Muff V Urris

N Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Ultan

Robert Emmets V Naomh Bríd

Naomh Colmcille V Convoy

Pettigo V Carndonagh

Junior B Championship

Convoy V Urris

Carndonagh V N Pádraig Muff

Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd

Donegal Senior B Football Championship

Glenfin V Dungloe

Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair

Aodh Ruadh Bs V Downings

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship

Bundoran V Burt

Termon V Naomh Columba