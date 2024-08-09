Donegal Club Championship swings into action this weekend

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships get up and running this weekend, with games being played over Saturday and Sunday.
Highland’s feature game in the opening round will be the meeting of St Eunan’s and Kilcar at the O’Donnell Park.
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have live match commentary from the 4.30pm start in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.
Donegal GAA held a launch of the championship earlier this week and Oisin Kelly attended for Highland Radio Sport where he spoke with a number of clubs ahead of the opening games
Kilcar’s Eoin McHugh.
Gary Wilson – Sean MacCumhaills
Shane Boyce – Downings
Christy Fildara McLaughlin – Malin
Donegal Club Championship Fixtures Saturday 10th August
Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
St Eunan’s V Kilcar
Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s V Killybegs
St Naul’s GAA Club V Glenswilly
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Red Hughs V Malin
Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana
Fanad Gaels V Milford
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Donegal Club Championship Fixtures Sunday 11th August
Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
Glenfin V Dungloe
Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh BS V Downings
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Bundoran V Burt
Termon V Naomh Columba
Na Rossa V Naomh Muire LR
Junior Championship
N Pádraig Muff V Urris
N Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Ultan
Robert Emmets V Naomh Bríd
Naomh Colmcille V Convoy
Pettigo V Carndonagh
Junior B Championship
Convoy V Urris
Carndonagh V N Pádraig Muff
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
