No Olympic Final for Mark English

Donegal’s Mark English gave his all in Friday’s semi-final of the mens 800m’s at the Stade De France but come up short on a place in the final.

The Finn Valley man surged to the front with 200m to go but he was swallowed up by the pack in the closing metres of the race.

Mark was placed sixth in a time of 1:45.97, over a second down on the national record he set in June.

If he was going to make the final, the Letterkenny native would have needed to run a new record by over half a second given the quality of the qualifiers.

This is the third games for English, he also competed in Rio and Tokyo.