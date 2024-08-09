Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Cllr Declan Meehan, journalist and author Kathy Donaghy and Antionette Cunningham, the former General Secretary of the AGSI. Topics include immigration protests turning violent and should school uniforms be phased out:

We hear how AI could be judging your CV, we launch Highland Radio’s 20k big summer cash giveaway, we chat to a listener who just one 14k on Radio Bingo and listener Seamus is in an NCT dilemma:

During That’s Entertainment we launch The Irish Music Month local hero music competition!: