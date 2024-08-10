Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NIFL: Institute start new season with draw at Armagh

Photo: Institute FC on X

Institute have started their NIFL Championship season with a 2-2 draw away to Armagh this afternoon.

Shane Boyle had ‘Stute 1-0 up on 14 minutes but that lead was pegged back 10 minutes later. Armagh then took the lead on the hour-mark only for man-of-the-match Mikhail Kennedy to pop up with the equaliser for the away side.

NIFL Championship Results 10/08/24

Armagh 2 – 2 Institute

Ballinamallard 4 – 0 Ballyclare

Dundela 1 – 0 Newry City

Limavady 0 – 3 Ards

NIFL Premiership Results 10/08/24

Ballymena 0 – 2 Linfield

Carrick Rangers 2 – 0 Glenavon

Dungannon 1 – 1 Coleraine

 

 

Top Stories

454858910_822875260025550_2224169997316722999_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

10 August 2024
emigration-shutterstock_1265749591
News, Audio, Top Stories

Possibility of a youth tax credit to keep young people in Ireland

10 August 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Longford single vehicle crash

10 August 2024
gettyimages-1727903251-640x640
News, Top Stories

More than 80 killed after Israeli strike on Gaza school

10 August 2024
