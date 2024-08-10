NIFL: Institute start new season with draw at Armagh

Institute have started their NIFL Championship season with a 2-2 draw away to Armagh this afternoon.

Shane Boyle had ‘Stute 1-0 up on 14 minutes but that lead was pegged back 10 minutes later. Armagh then took the lead on the hour-mark only for man-of-the-match Mikhail Kennedy to pop up with the equaliser for the away side.

NIFL Championship Results 10/08/24

Armagh 2 – 2 Institute

Ballinamallard 4 – 0 Ballyclare

Dundela 1 – 0 Newry City

Limavady 0 – 3 Ards

NIFL Premiership Results 10/08/24

Ballymena 0 – 2 Linfield

Carrick Rangers 2 – 0 Glenavon

Dungannon 1 – 1 Coleraine