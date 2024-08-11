Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen joins Highland Sunday Sport

Cockhill Celtic claimed yet another trophy yesterday as they overcame FAI Intermediate Cup Champions Glebe North in the Tom Hand Cup Final.

Having been 2-0 down with 4 minutes of normal time remaining, it took a late-late show from the Inishowen side to stay in the match – Garbhan Friel and Jay Bradley scored twice in 3 minutes to level the game and send it to penalties.

Goalkeeper Harry Doherty was the hero in the shoot-out as he saved Glebe’s 5th penalty to win the trophy for Gavin Cullen’s men.

Cullen joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Sunday Sport this afternoon to reflect on the game…