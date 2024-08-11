Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen joins Highland Sunday Sport

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen

Cockhill Celtic claimed yet another trophy yesterday as they overcame FAI Intermediate Cup Champions Glebe North in the Tom Hand Cup Final.

Having been 2-0 down with 4 minutes of normal time remaining, it took a late-late show from the Inishowen side to stay in the match – Garbhan Friel and Jay Bradley scored twice in 3 minutes to level the game and send it to penalties.

Goalkeeper Harry Doherty was the hero in the shoot-out as he saved Glebe’s 5th penalty to win the trophy for Gavin Cullen’s men.

Cullen joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Sunday Sport this afternoon to reflect on the game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News, Top Stories

No casualties reported after IDF vehicles caught in air attack

11 August 2024
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Donegal weather warning upgraded to status orange from midnight

11 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal to face yellow rain warning tonight

11 August 2024
Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

10 police officers injured in Derry unrest last night

11 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News, Top Stories

No casualties reported after IDF vehicles caught in air attack

11 August 2024
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Donegal weather warning upgraded to status orange from midnight

11 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal to face yellow rain warning tonight

11 August 2024
Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

10 police officers injured in Derry unrest last night

11 August 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in NW over online threats against Taoiseach

11 August 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to close this week to facilitate TV production

11 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube