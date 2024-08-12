Housing needs to be improved to bring teachers abroad home – Joseph Higgins TUI

There’s a warning the teacher recruitment and retention crisis will restrict subject options for secondary students.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland is calling on the Department of Education to bring in five key steps to tackle staff shortages.

It says there over 330 vacant teaching posts at second level and it’s ‘completely unacceptable’ it’s trying to ‘ride out’ the crisis.

One key concern is the emigration of newly qualified teachers to places like Dubai.

However, Joseph Higgins, Executive member of the TUI in Donegal, says that even if these teachers came home tomorrow, they would fall into a number of issues including housing: