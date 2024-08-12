No replacement for Ardara GP ‘concerning’- Pearse Doherty TD

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has said it is concerning that a replacement has still not been found for the GP in Ardara.

Dr. Mireille Sweeney confirmed in May that after 29 years, she had handed in her resignation to the HSE.

With ten days to go until Dr. Sweeney is due to leave the position, she has still not been contacted by the HSE.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty says it is not acceptable that there has been no information regarding a replacement and is calling on the HSE for greater transparency.