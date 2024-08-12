Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In the first hour, we hear concerns about speeding in Fintown, the Mayor of Derry discusses weekend rioting in Nailor’s Row, and travel expert Eoghan Corry discusses increased fines for airlines who allow people into the country with incorrect documentation………

In hour two, we discuss threats against politicians, a TUI representative outlines union concerns regarding recruitment and the path to permanent positions in teaching, and a former Aer Corps tries to re-establish contact with Donegal man Sean McIntyre, with whom he started training in 1964…………..

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s club games, our Monday Focus is on tonight’s Perseid Meteor Shower, we discuss the need for smnall turnkey housing developments in small communities like Portnoo, and Irish Athletics Team Manager Teresa McDaid speaks to us as our Olympians return to Dublin Airport……..