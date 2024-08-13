£103million investment announced for Strabane Town Centre projects

A Northern Ireland Minister is to sign off on a major contribution which includes an investment for Strabane Town Centre projects.

The funding will see the transformation of many local infrastructures and amenities.

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald confirmed that she is to sign off on the Executive’s financial contribution to the ‘City Deal’ in September which includes an investment of £103m for Strabane Town Centre projects which represents the biggest ever capital investment in the town.

The funding will see the Canal Basin area completely transformed with a new Leisure Centre, a new build for the NWRC and a new civic space.

The current ‘tech hub’ building will become the Health hub.

A footbridge will also be built, that links the bus station to Lower Main Street.

DFI confirmed in June that a shortfall in excess of £4m of the projected £10.4m cost of the new footbridge is to be covered by the Department’s Active Travel Budget.

Complementary to the local City Deal Projects, is the Strabane Public Realm Scheme with an announced joint investment of £7m being made by DFC and Council, which aims improve the town centre streetscape and visual amenity for residents and visitors.