Gardai investigating a number of burglaries in Mountcharles

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating a number of burglaries in the area of Drumconnor, Mountcharles over the past number of days.

A garage in the area was broken into between 1 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, and  8.30 yesterday morning.

Damage was caused to the rear door of the building, and entry was gained.

A large quantity of tools and car diagnostic equipment was stolen from the premises, with a full list of exactly what was stolen being compiled.

Should anybody come across a large amount of tools or car diagnostic equipment for sale on a second hand basis, they’re being asked to alert gardai.

Meanwhile, a car breakers premises in the area was broken into at approximately 00:35 yesterday morning, with a quantity of tools stolen, including two
Milwaukee grinders, a Milwaukee Impact wrench, two Milwaukee batteries and a Milwaukee SBS hammer action drill.

Again, if anybody travelled in that area or within the general area of Mountcharles between Midnight and 1.30am yesterday morning with a dash-cam, gardai are asking that they contact them.

Also in the same area Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quad bike from a shed between 1.30 on Sunday afternoon at 9.30m yesterday morning. The quad had been removed
from the shed and abandoned a short distance away. The ignition barrel had been removed.

Anybody who may have observed any type of suspicious activity or vehicles in the area on Sunday night or yesterday morning is asked to contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530, or use the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

